Origin Protocol (OGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.83 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $12.83 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.28 or 0.04311340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00272889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00030231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,353,924 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

