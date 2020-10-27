Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

