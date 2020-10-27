Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.45 on Tuesday. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

