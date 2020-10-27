PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Stock Price Up 1%

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Approximately 4,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

About PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

