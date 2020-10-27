Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.88-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.8-49.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.34 billion.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

