PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 32,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 54,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PharmaCielo in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

