Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $585,301.63 and $68,816.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000620 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,411,659,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

