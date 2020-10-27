Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PINWF)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

