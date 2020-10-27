Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WesBanco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

