Piper Sandler Weighs in on 1st Source Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $904.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in 1st Source by 16.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 1st Source by 15.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in 1st Source by 5.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

