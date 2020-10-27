Piper Sandler Weighs in on Union Bankshares Corporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Union Bankshares in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,654.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $153,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $960,840.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

