Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Trading Down 2.1%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

