Primas (PST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Primas has a market capitalization of $674,768.89 and approximately $1.26 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00430551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

