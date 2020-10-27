Primecoin Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $777,378.91 and approximately $3,797.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,780,205 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

