Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,638,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,193,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

