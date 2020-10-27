Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

