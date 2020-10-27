Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

FHN stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,275,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,912 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2,279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 840,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 804,982 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,968,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

