Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $267.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day moving average of $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.