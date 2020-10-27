Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE EXR opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

