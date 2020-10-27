Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

