QYNO (QNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. QYNO has a total market cap of $287.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QYNO has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

