RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) versus The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Financial Comparison

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAVE Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Alkaline Water and RAVE Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A RAVE Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Alkaline Water and RAVE Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 2.10 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.94 RAVE Restaurant Group $10.03 million 1.13 -$4.23 million N/A N/A

RAVE Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and RAVE Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71% RAVE Restaurant Group -42.21% -168.65% -37.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The company's Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 30, 2019, it owned, operated, and franchised/licensed 261 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants, and Pizza Inn Express kiosks in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

