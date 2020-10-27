RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

