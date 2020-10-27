Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/12/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

10/9/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for the current quarter have increased over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth potential. The company has been benefiting from exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential and non-residential products. Moreover, its industry-leading digital platform added to the positives. It increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website. However, the impact of COVID-19 as well as increased input costs will put pressure on its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.”

10/6/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/11/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of BECN opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

