Refereum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Bittrex and IDEX. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $741.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00089106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00235759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.01307700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

