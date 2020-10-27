Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 49.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 236,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of REG stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

