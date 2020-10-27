Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) Shares Down 1.3%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.89. 74,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

About Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.