Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $723,368,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

J opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

