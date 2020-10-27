Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.