Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.32 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

