Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after purchasing an additional 537,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

