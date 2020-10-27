Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,486 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,464,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,337,000 after purchasing an additional 267,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

