Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,161 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TIF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

NYSE TIF opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.