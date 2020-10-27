Reviewing Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) & Thai Airways International Public (NYSE:TAWNF)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.84 billion 0.47 $140.04 million $1.38 6.25 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -2.29% 90.78% 0.91% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 1 2 4 0 2.43 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, and travel agency services. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.