Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & Enerplus (OTCMKTS:ERF)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.09 Enerplus $945.62 million 0.45 -$195.73 million $0.79 2.43

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 2 6 0 2.75

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 145.54%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Enerplus -93.51% 5.60% 3.24%

Summary

Enerplus beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

