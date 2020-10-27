Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 230,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 354,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

