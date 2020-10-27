Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 128,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 219,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ruhnn in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ruhnn stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

