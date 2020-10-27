Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RHP opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

