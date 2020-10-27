Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,213.57. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

