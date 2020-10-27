Select Energy Services (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $6.65 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

