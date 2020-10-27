Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Shares Down 11.5%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 99,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

