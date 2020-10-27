Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.45. 6,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 302.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINR)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

