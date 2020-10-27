S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.30-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11.

Shares of SPGI opened at $333.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.97 and its 200-day moving average is $332.59. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

