SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.40. 30,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

