SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (MUTF:VLU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (MUTF:VLU) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.66 and last traded at $104.16. Approximately 2,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $106.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50.

