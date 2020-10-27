Sphere (SPHR) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $940,015.89 and approximately $33.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Sphere has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,224.14 or 0.99625541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

