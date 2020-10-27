Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

