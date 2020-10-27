Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 44.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

