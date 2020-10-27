Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.07 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

