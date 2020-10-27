Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,851 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.48.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

